Is Miranda Lambert A Serial Cheater? Ex-fiance, Boyfriend's Wife Weigh In

(WYCD) Things just got extra complicated when it comes to relationships in country music. Let's start from the beginning.

On Wednesday, news broke that Miranda Lambert had a new man in her life, Turnpike Troubador's Evan Felker, who also happens to be her tourmate as the Troubador's are traveling with Lambert on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

However, Felker is still technically married (although they did file for divorce in February -- one month after her ex started touring with Lambert). And some rumors claim that Lambert started seeing Felker before her relationship to East officially ended, to which Blake Shelton weighed in with a very cryptic tweet:

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

That led the internet to believe that he was confirming rumors that had been swirling when they were divorcing that someone had been cheating.

Are we understanding this ok? Alright, let's move on to what happened this weekend. This is where things get messy.

On Saturday, we heard from Felker's soon-to-be ex-wife, Staci Felker, who posted a selfie on her Instagram story, in which she reportedly appeared to have been crying, with the caption, "PSA: If Stacy Felker can make it through this week, so can you."

We also are heared from Lambert's ex-fiance, Jeff Allen. If you remember, back before Lambert and Shelton got together, she had been engaged to Allen. Well, if Jeff and his now-deleted tweets are to be believed, Lambert was still engaged, and Shelton still married, when THEY got together... meaning that both Lambert and Shelton cheated.

According to Hollywood Life, Jeff had tweeted, "You know, I’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up."

After deleting the tweet, Allen reportedly wrote (and again deleted), “I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless.”

Woah. Yeah, so a lot has happened. Whatever happened, we wish nothing but peace and happiness to ALL involved.