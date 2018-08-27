Miranda Lambert Single Again

Looks like Miranda Lambert is on the market again. Apparently, the singer has split from boyfriend Evan Felker...at least it sure appears to be. How do we know? In an interview with “The Tennessean,” she shared that she’s “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she says. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

So far there’s no word on when Miranda and Felker split.

Felker and his group, The Turnpike Troubidors have cancelled their remaining shows on Miranda's tour.