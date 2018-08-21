Miranda Lambert Urges Donations For Detroit Dog Rescue At DTE Show

(WYCD) - Country music star Miranda Lambert will perform at the DTE Energy Music Theatre Friday night and is asking fans to donate supplies and food for Detroit Dog Rescue ahead of the show.

As part of "The Bandwagon Tour" with Little Big Town, Turnpike Troubadours & Tenille Towers, Lambert asks fans to bring dog food, supplies, toys, treats and donations to fill the Little Red Wagon.

Those supplies will then go to a no-kill animal shelter in each city the tour visits. For the metro Detroit show, Lambert picked Detroit Dog Rescue.

Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet at DTE Energy Music Theatre’s West Entrance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Detroit Dog Rescue is Detroit's first and only no-kill shelter. They help raise awareness for dogs and animals.