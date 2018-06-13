Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Found Homes For 56 Dogs At CMA Fest

For the third consecutive year, Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has proven that country fans have hearts as big as her home state of Texas.

At CMA Fest this year fans showed up and adopted 56 dogs during the 4-day event at the Music City Center with over 150 MuttNation pups adopted at this event alone over the 3-year period.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals.