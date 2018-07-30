Would you wear cowboy boot sandals?

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - In today's world of innovation, sometimes I feel like we need to ask ourselves, "just because I CAN, does it mean that I SHOULD?"

A man in Missouri has created a new brand of footwear called "Redneck Boot Sandals."

They look just like cowboy boots but instead of completely covering your feet, they've got straps like sandals.

It's a great way to keep your feet cool but your legs extra, extra hot!

Scotty Franklin is the guy behind the fashion craze, which just recently went viral online. How did he come up with the idea? His website states:

"One sunny afternoon, Scotty Franklin, owner and CEO, was lounging on white sand beaches of Gulf Shores Alabama and saw a guy walking down the beach in cowboy boots. Scotty thought the poor fellow shouldn't have to sacrifice cowboy fashion in order to stay cool on this hot day and looked down at his own feet and saw his flip flops and wondered if he could cut out his boots and make them into flip flops for the ultimate combination."

A pair of Redneck Boot Sandals will cost you $150. For more details on the service, click HERE.