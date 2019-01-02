Mom Catches 6-Year-Old Son Using Alexa To Help With His Math Homework [VIDEO]

(99.5 WYCD) -- A video of a little boy using Amazon's assistant Alexa to do his maths homework is going viral on the internet. A mother, Yerelyn Cueva caught her six-year-old son using Alexa's help to finish his homework and shared the funny clip online. It is a very short clip in which the son asks Alexa, "What's five minus three?"

In the caption, she wrote, if she should whoop him now or later after she caught him using technology for his homework.

Lmfao should i whoop him now or later pic.twitter.com/mZEJsWWn4W — Yerelyn (@spanishbarbie22) December 20, 2018

The mom said she was surprised to catch her son cheating, especially since math is his favorite subject.In the future, she plans to turn off the device to prevent him from cheating again.