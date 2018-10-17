Montgomery Gentry Releases New Video That Features Footage Of Troy Gentry

(99.5 WYCD) -- In conjunction with the launch of the Troy Gentry Foundation, Montgomery Gentry released a new music video for “Drink Along Song,” featuring some of the last live footage of Troy Gentry prior to his tragic death on Sept. 8, 2017.

“There are million things that go through my mind,” Angie Gentry said in an interview with Billboard. “It’s a very mixed emotion. It’s one of those things where you know it’s going to hurt, but you have to do it anyway. I hate seeing it, because it reinforces the fact that he’s gone, yet I love seeing it because I can still see him. I was watching it yesterday, and literally felt I could touch him through the screen. You just wish you could reach through there and just touch him. It’s bittersweet in so many ways. I love watching it because it’s a memory that is always going to be there, and I get to have that. But it also reminds me that’s the only way I can see him now.”

Troy’s bandmate Eddie Montgomery shared a similar sentiment.

“Your heart just melts. Even though you’re going on, you miss him so much. I miss that big-assed smile that he had, and all the practical jokes that he was always pulling. When I see the video, it gets in your stomach and in your heart.”