Montgomery Gentry's New Album Is A Collection Of Their Memories

(99.5 WYCD) -- Eddie Montgomery looks at the 20 years he and Troy Gentry spent as Montgomery Gentry not as a timeline of a career, but a party.

The duo's journey is commemorated on Montgomery Gentry: 20 Years of Hits, a project that highlights the songs that made them one of the most celebrated acts in the country music.

The album features 12 of their most notable hits, several of which are retooled into new versions featuring Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Logan Mize and more.

The album brings to life the memory of Gentry, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2017. The songs were re-recorded before his untimely death.

"When we picked songs, we were pretty hardcore on them," Montgomery describes to Taste of Country about how he and Gentry selected their career-defining hits. "They've always to me meant life or part of my life that I've been through."