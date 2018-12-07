Moose Rings Alaska Home’s Doorbell [VIDEO]

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing “ding dong ditch.” Stultz decided to check his security camera.

Video of Ding Dong Ditching Moose

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.

