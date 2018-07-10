Dreamstime

More Than 150 Corgis Threw A Beach Party

July 10, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(WYCD) - This is what party dreams are made of!

Over the weekend, more than 150 corgis threw an exclusive beach party -- yes, if you weren't a corgi (or their owner) you were kindly asked not to attend.

The event, which included a costume contest and race, was a success despite concerns that it had gotten too popular. 

Check out photos of the party below!

Tags: 
Corgi
Beach Party