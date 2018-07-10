More Than 150 Corgis Threw A Beach Party

(WYCD) - This is what party dreams are made of!

Over the weekend, more than 150 corgis threw an exclusive beach party -- yes, if you weren't a corgi (or their owner) you were kindly asked not to attend.

The event, which included a costume contest and race, was a success despite concerns that it had gotten too popular.

Check out photos of the party below!

Getting these two ready for Vancouver Corgi Beach day at Spanish Banks! From 10am- 4pm! Lots of Corgis from all over! Costumes, Corgi Races! Super cute- All are welcome! Don’t even need a Corgi! Spanish banks Beach: Near the Anthroplogy museum! Check out #corgisofBC pic.twitter.com/o6nf6BrSvN — Bentley PoorCorgiActor (@PoorCorgiActor) July 7, 2018

Had a great day at Corgis Of BC Corgi Beach Day!! So many friends!! I even met a new drinking buddy!! #corgisofbc pic.twitter.com/RDUgPvsIvc — Cooper and Penny (@CooperCorgiBear) July 7, 2018