More Travelers Expected At Detroit Metro Airport Over Holidays
A busier holiday season than usual is ahead for Detroit Metro Airport.
Officials expect 900,000 travelers to pass through the airport this holiday season, about two percent above last year.
During the Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday – Sunday), more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected this year compared to 2017. Nearly 12,000 more travelers are expected during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period (12-23-18 - 1-3-19).
More flights have been added to international and domestic destinations since last year, including low-fare connections to Europe and Mexico, with additional non-stop flight service to Florida destinations.
Airport officials advise arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight in anticipation of longer lines and security checks.
Tips for Holiday Travelers
- Arrive early!
- Active loading and unloading at the terminal curb fronts will be strictly enforced.
- Never leave your vehicle unattended on the arrivals or departures curb. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.
- The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading only and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.
- Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport.
- Know your airline and/or terminal before arriving at the airport. Detroit Metro Airport has two terminals: the McNamara Terminal and the North Terminal. Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and Air France operate from the McNamara Terminal along with their SkyTeam alliance and code share partners. All other airlines, including charters, operate from the North Terminal.
- Don’t wrap gifts before traveling. Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.
- Check your bags for prohibited items before arriving at the airport. Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips, and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.