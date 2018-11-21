More Travelers Expected At Detroit Metro Airport Over Holidays

A busier holiday season than usual is ahead for Detroit Metro Airport.

Officials expect 900,000 travelers to pass through the airport this holiday season, about two percent above last year.

During the Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday – Sunday), more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected this year compared to 2017. Nearly 12,000 more travelers are expected during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period (12-23-18 - 1-3-19).

More flights have been added to international and domestic destinations since last year, including low-fare connections to Europe and Mexico, with additional non-stop flight service to Florida destinations.

Airport officials advise arriving at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight in anticipation of longer lines and security checks.

Tips for Holiday Travelers