Most Watched Original TV Shows & Movies on Netflix in 2018

(99.5 WYCD) -- Over the course of the past few years, Netflix has become a streaming giant and a platform for original content.

As the end of the year draws near, the service released a list of its "most binge-watched shows" followed by a short list of movies we watched over and over.

If you're going into winter break and looking for something to watch, may we recommend these Netflix originals:

Most Binge-Watched TV Shows on Netflix

1. On My Block (Season 1)

2. Making a Murderer: Part 2

3. 13 Reasons Why (Season 2)

4. Last Chance U: Indy

5. Bodyguard (Season 1)

6. Fastest Car (Season 1)

7. The Haunting of Hill House (Season 1)

8. Anne With an "E" (Season 2)

9. Insatiable (Season 1)

10. Orange is the New Black (Season 6)

Most Watched Movies on Netflix

1. The Kissing Booth

2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

3. Roxanne, Roxanne