Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch? Doritos lure rogue pig back home [VIDEO]
HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.
The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office received the call Saturday.
One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls... -- Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" ---- running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag --. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all --♀️--♂️
Deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him.
He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.