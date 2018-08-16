A NASCAR Reality Show Is Coming To CMT Called 'Racing Wives'

(WYCD) - The first ladies of NASCAR are getting their very own reality series, aptly named "Racing Wives."

According to CMT, "Racing Wives" will feature sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch, married to world-famous driver Kurt and Kyle Busch, will star alongside Whitney Ward Dillon, a former cheerleader now married to Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon. Mariel Lane, Whitney’s BFF and cheerleader ride-or-die, will star in the series as well.

Also featured is Amber Balcaen, an aspiring NASCAR driver new to the racing community who left everything, including her boyfriend, back home in Canada to chase her dreams.

Premiering in early 2019, the eight-episode, hour-long unscripted series will follow the never-before-seen private lives of some of NASCAR’s biggest celebrity wives.