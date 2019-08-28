99.5 WYCD Earns One Of The Highest Honors In Country Music

The radio nominees for the 53rd Annual CMA Awards have been released with 99.5 WYCD in Detroit up for two awards, including Major Market Station of the Year.

In addition, Rob Stone and Holly Hutton (afternoons) are up for Major Market Personality of the Year.

The radio awards winners will be notified prior to and honored on ABC's Nov. 13 telecast of the 53rd Annual CMA Awards at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out the list of 53rd CMA Awards nominations will be announced in the coming weeks.