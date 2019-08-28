Carrie Underwood Teases New 'Sunday Night Football' Theme [LISTEN]

Sundays are for tinkering with your Fantasy Football lineup. And for hearing your girl Carrie Underwood intro Sunday Night Football.

Carrie Underwood is returning to Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 with a new rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” that features Joan Jett. In addition, 13 NFL players will be featured in the new clip, including Julio Jones, Kyle Fuller, Khalil Mack, Mitch Trubisky, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox and Russell Wilson.

From 2013 to 2015, Carrie opened SNF with “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which is based on Joan’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” The re-tooled song replaces “Game On,” which was featured during the 2018 season.

Check out the preview of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” below.

“Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which was performed by Pink, was the original opening for SNF in 2006. Faith Hill replaced Pink from 2007 to 2012.

Carrie opened SNF with “Oh, Sunday Night” during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, which was based on her 2014 duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”