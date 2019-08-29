Dairy Queen Is Releasing A Line Of Blizzard-Scented Candles

What's better than ice cream? How about an ice-cream-scented candle? Dairy Queen has transformed five of its most popular Fall Blizzards into candles, and they smell just like the real deal!

The limited-time collection was released for free alongside Dairy Queen's new Fall Blizzard flavors, including Harvest Berry Pie and Heath Caramel Brownie.

There will be five different scents to coincide with the fall blizzard flavors:

Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard Treat candle: Like a hug from Grandma

Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard Treat candle: Breathable baking bliss

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat candle: Wisps of the pumpkin patch

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat candle: Essence of a cozy kitchen

SNICKERS Blizzard Treat candle: Hints of trick-or-treating goodness

"We're excited for fans to fill their noses with delectable scents and delight their taste buds with red spoons of delicious flavor," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen.

All of the candles were available on this website for the DQ fans who acted quick enough and signed up for a free candle while supplies lasted. Dairy Queen shared that their supplies ran out in less than 30 minutes! At this time, we're not sure how many candles were given away.

The reps at Dairy Queen hung on to a few candles and are telling fans how they can possibly win one! A spokesperson for the brand said, "A few lucky fans may be surprised and delighted with the Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection, DQgift cards and other goodies throughout the season."