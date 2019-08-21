Drake White Reveals Brain Condition After Near-Collapse On Stage

(WYCD) -- Drake White has revealed that he suffers from a debilitating brain condition, just days after nearly collapsing onstage during a concert performance and being hospitalized Friday night.

The 35-year-old country singer tells PEOPLE that he has been battling a rare brain condition called an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is a tangle of abnormal and poorly formed blood vessels.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "The arteries are responsible for taking oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain. Veins carry the oxygen-depleted blood back to the lungs and heart. A brain AVM disrupts this vital process." It affects less than one percent of the population.

“It was basically stealing blood from my brain,” White told PEOPLE. “The neurologist told me that I should be thankful it was caught in time, because it could have caused a stroke.”

PEOPLE reports White was just minutes into his performance at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va., on when he began to feel light-headed, lost all energy and could no longer stand up. A band member rushed to assist him, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The singer tells PEOPLE that he first began to experience symptoms in January when he got a headache that would not go away.

“By 2PM I was in bed seeing spots in my left eye, and that’s when my left side started going numb," he details. "I tried to sleep it off but woke up with the same intense headache.”

Alarmed, the “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” singer and his wife, Alex, headed to the emergency room, where he underwent an MRI and an angiogram.

“The next thing I know, there is a guy walking in with the word ‘neurologist’ on his nameplate. He told me, ‘You have a mass in the back of your head. It’s treatable, but it’s going to take a while,’" White shares. "It was at that moment Alex and I said to each other that whatever it is, we would battle through it. Our faith went into overdrive.”

Doctors say it's likely White has had the condition since birth. He's since undergone a series of embolization procedures to cut off blood flow to the poorly formed vessels, balancing his treatments with his performing schedule. He underwent the most recent treatment four days before his near stage collapse.

White wasn't eager to share his private battle with the public, but he felt compelled to let other people know that he believes it is his faith that has led him this far – and will keep leading him.

“I’m not telling this story for me,” White explained. “Someone needs to hear it and God wants me to share it. It will help people believe in miracles, and I will feel that energy. The world needs that kind of energy right now.”

White has subsequently canceled several shows while he focuses on his health. His next concert is currently slated for Sept. 13 in Massachusetts.