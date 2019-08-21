MUST SEE: Michigan Farm Creates Luke Bryan Corn Maze

(WYCD) -- Yeah, that's my kind of corn maze! 

A Luke Bryan themed corn maze has popped up at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland, MI in honor of the singer's upcoming performance at Stafford Farms on his 'Farm Tour 2019.'

His eleventh consecutive Farm Tour will be played in the harvest fields of six never-before played locations from September 26 to October 5 where Bryan will set up stages in the fields of local farmers. The Michigan concert will be held at on Sept. 27 beginning at 7 p.m.  

According to MLive, the maze will also offer a smaller, one-acre maze within the farm tour logo so families with small children can still experience the fun.

Gull Meadow farm manager Justin Wendzel mowed through the corn field with detail to create the curved lines of Bryan’s baseball cap and guitar, MLive reports. He also reportedly added peninsulas seven rows deep to keep maze runners guessing at every turn.

The maze will open Saturday, Sept. 7, and be open until the weekend before Halloween.

