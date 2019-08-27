Popeyes Says They've Sold Out Of Their Popular Chicken Sandwich

The hardest item to obtain in 2019 has easily been the new Popeyes chicken sandwich and now it's going to be even harder to find.

On Tuesday, Popeyes broke the hearts of many hungry fans that the now viral chicken sandwich is sold out at restaurants nationwide.

But, don’t worry; the sandwich that had people lining up around the block is coming back soon, according to Popeyes. And, the restaurant chain said when it does come back, it will be for good.

If you want to be the first to know when the chicken sandwich is back, Popeyes said you can download their app for Android and iOS and turn on push notifications.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The new sandwich, which was introduced on Aug. 12, keeps the formula simple. a buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

It's been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube commentaries and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich.

"Our grandchildren will ask us where we were when the great Chicken War of 2019 began," Twitter user @MilesRodrigo1 declared.

More officially, Popeyes saw traffic to its restaurants spike by 103.3 percent on Wednesday, just over a week after the sandwich launched, Yahoo Finance reports.

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands (which owns Popeyes), told Yahoo Finance, “You can do all the social media buzz that you want, but if you don’t have a great-tasting product, people won’t react the way that they have.”

He added, “We didn’t expect this type of reaction.”