Seth Rogen Has Perfect Response After 20-Year-Old Arrested With McLovin Fake ID

Seth Rogen found the funny side in a 20-year-old's arrest after he was caught using a fake "McLovin'" ID at a bar in Iowa City.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson was charged with multiple alcohol-related offenses, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

As movie fans will recall from the Rogen-penned 2007 teen comedy "Superbad," Christopher Mintz-Plasse's character Fogell uses the fake McLovin' driver's license to buy alcohol at a liquor store.

"My work here is done," Rogen tweeted on Wednesday alongside the news story.

Burleson was reportedly approached by police at the bar who searched his wallet. Inside, they found a real ID that proved his age to be 20, and the McLovin' ID, which purported his date of birth to be 06/03/1981 — just like in the movie.

He then told officers that he bought the ID off of Amazon, where it is available for around $15.

According to Fox 11, police wrote in an arrest report that Burleson "smelled strongly of ingested alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes."

Burleson faces multiple charges including public intoxication, under legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of alcohol while underage, according to jail records seen by Iowa City Press-Citizen.