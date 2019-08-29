Taco Bell Is Saying Farewell To 8 Fan-Favorite Items As Menu Is Revamped

As the chicken sandwich wars rage on, Taco Bell is quietly killing off nine items on their current menu.

Don't worry, the nacho fries are safe (for now) and so are the Doritos Locos tacos, but the "spin-offs," Cool Ranch and Fiery versions are gone.

Thrillist says that in order to streamline their menu, they're also getting rid of these items:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

In a blog post, Taco Bell says the changes will happen on September 12 as it completely revamps its menu to make the ordering process easier.

The combo options are being updated, so your trusty order will sound a little bit different, too.

You have until Sept. 12th before they disappear off the menu for good, so get 'em before it's too late!



