It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day

(99.5 WYCD) - Thursday (Sept. 20) is National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Yes, the people who make up holidays weren't just satisfied with National Pizza Day, which is Feb. 9. They had to give a holiday to one specific topping. But at least they picked the most popular topping. Here are some results from a new survey . . .

1. 66 percent of people say they like pepperoni. That makes it the most popular pizza topping, but it DOES mean one-third of people don't like it. Sausage came in second, mushrooms came in third, and bacon was fourth.

2. 98 percent of people say they like pizza.

3. 22 percent say they can eat an entire pizza on their own.

4. And finally, 3 percent say they'd rather eat pizza than be in a relationship.

Here are some pizza deals to celebrate:

Domino’s

The ‘Mix and Match’ offer will get you two or more pizzas, bread bites, chicken wings and more for $5.99 each.

Little Caesars

The 5 Meat Feast pizza is $9 for takeout orders.

Papa John’s

The code PAPATRACK will get you 25 percent off any regular-priced pizza online.

Pizza Hut

Buy any large pizza and pay $1 for a medium pepperoni pizza with the code PEPPERONI2018.