National Pizza Day Deals And Where To Find Them

(99.5 WYCD) -- National Pizza Day is Feb. 9 and a plethora of locations are ready to help you celebrate.

Here's where you can save a few bucks while getting your pizza fix around the Detroit-area:

Chuck E. Cheese – Upgrade a large pizza to an XL pizza for free through Feb. 9. Must show coupon at register or ask for the “National Pizza Day” offer. Coupon cannot be combined with other offers.

Blaze Pizza – Order two pepperoni pizzas for $10. Online only at participating locations.

Domino’s – The "Mix & Match Deal" offers two or more products for $5.99 each including a medium, two-topping pizza. Pizza can be upgraded to specialty pizzas for an additional $2. Customers on Twitter can retweet select posts for a chance to win free pizza for a year Feb. 8-10, and a one-day sweepstakes will run on Instagram Feb. 9.

Hungry Howie’s – Use online code "LG799" for a large, two-topping pizza for $7.99. Carryout only.

Little Caesars – Score the Pretzel Crust Pizza for $6 for a limited time.

Olive Garden – The Chicken Alfredo Pizza Fritta will be on the appetizer menu for $6.99 on Feb. 9.

Papa John’s – Order any large specialty pizza for $12 for a limited time.

Pizza Hut – Use online code "THANKYOU" to get a large pizza with any toppings, any crust for $10.99 through Feb. 17.