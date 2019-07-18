Nestle Creates New Chocolate -- With No Added Sugar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Nestle has introduced a new chocolate bar without added sugar as the company tries to stay ahead of changing consumer tastes and trends.

The company has reportedly developed a "naturally sweetened" 70 percent dark chocolate without adding sugar. It’s part of a new patented technique that uses the leftover white pulp from cocoa beans to create a powder that naturally contains sugar, Bloomberg reported.

Nestle says the powdered pulp is sweet thanks to its fructose, a type of sugar from fruit. The company claims the new chocolate has “no compromise on taste, texture and quality.”

"We’re proud to bring chocolate lovers a new chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit without adding refined sugar," head of strategic business units, Patrice Bula, said in a statement. "This is a real innovation which uses the natural sweetness of the cocoa pulp to provide a pure, novel chocolate experience."

The KitKat will go on sale in Japan later this year before expanding globally in 2020.