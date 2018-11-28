Netflix Creating Slate Of Programming Based On Roald Dahl Books

Christmas has come early with the news that these iconic films are getting a brand new home on Netflix.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Netflix jointly announced Tuesday (November 27) that the provider will be extending the Roald Dahl universe with an exclusive new original animated event series.

Melissa Cobb Vice President of Netflix's kids & family content said, "There will be threads that connect all of them. We want to do the animation in the style of Dahl."

Some of the titles that we could see incorporated in the event series include Dahl staples like "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Matilda" and "The BFG".

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," said Felicity, Dahl's widow.