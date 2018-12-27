Netflix Drops Trailer, Date For 'Black Mirror' Stand-Alone Film

(99.5 WYCD) -- Black Mirror is counting down 2018 with a new offering of the sci-fi anthology.

The Netflix series, created by Charlie Brooker, will launch a stand-alone film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, on Dec. 28. The streaming giant officially revealed the premiere date when it released a trailer only one day ahead of its debut.

Video of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Set in the 1980s, Bandersnatch — which is being billed as a Black Mirror event — follows Stefan (Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead), a young programmer who has hopes of creating a computer game inspired by an adventure novel given to him as a child.

The trailer opens with Stefan talking about the strange and vivid dreams he has been having. "When it's a concept piece, a bit of madness is what you need," Stefan is told before he flushes his medicine and begins work on the game. To the tune of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "Relax," the trippy trailer shows bits of Stefan's journey as he immerses himself in the project. "Your fate has been dictated — you're not in control," sums up a woman on his television screen.

Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry round out the cast. David Slade, who directed season 4 episode “Metalhead,” is reportedly at the helm of Bandersnatch, pegged as a “Netflix film” on the work’s landing page.

The film hits the streaming service on Friday.