Netflix Hiring People To Binge-Watch

(99.5 WYCD) If you like binge-watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, you’ll want to check out a new job that’s available.

The company is looking to hire people to watch, categorize and rate its movies and shows as an “editorial analyst.”

Netflix has already posted the job on its website. The listing says, “You will be tagging, rating, researching and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue.”

The company says it is looking for someone who is passionate about movies and TV and can remain objective and deliver constructive analysis.

The website does not list any information on salary.

You can learn more about the position here.