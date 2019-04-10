Netflix Issues Warnings About Disturbing Scenes In 'Our Planet' Docu-Series

(99.5 WYCD) -- Netflix is deeming its new series, "Our Planet," too graphic for some animal lovers, and warning them to shield their eyes during some disturbing scenes.

The streaming giant took to Twitter on Wednesday with a list of timestamps some animal lovers may find too graphic.

As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip:



One Planet: 16:04 - 16:43

Frozen World: 16:29 - 17:47, 32:50 - 33:45, 48:45 - 51:00

Fresh Water: 26:10 - 27:09

Deserts and Grasslands: 28:45-29:10

The warning was posted after Netflix was hit with widespread backlash over what many have called "the walrus scene." In episode two of the eight-part docu-series, a large group of Pacific walruses are seen attempting to scale a steep cliff in Russia that was once covered with ice. As the mammals try to make their way back to the water, many of them fall from the ledge and plummet to their deaths.

"The walrus scenes were the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness or film in my career," Sophie Lanfear, the series' producer told the New York Times. "I was expecting that perhaps the walruses would tumble down, but at the end, they’d be okay. I really wasn’t prepared for the scale of death."

The scene, which many have deemed too graphic, is said to highlight the effects of man-led climate change, and how rising temperatures are forcing animals to adapt to unfamiliar environments.

Other scenes that Netflix suggests skipping include shots of killer whales eating penguins, a jaguar killing an alligator, and a fish getting caught in a net.