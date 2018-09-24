Netflix Releases List Of All Horror Titles Coming This October
(99.5 WYCD) - It's that time of the year when everyone wants something a little scary to watch and enjoy.
As September is coming to a close, we’re reminded that our favorite spooky month is coming nearer. In the month that’s known for its flannel weather, dressing up in scary costumes and watching all the horror movies, one thing is certain: Netflix is here to celebrate with us.
Netflix has put out its Halloween season offerings, spotlighting new spooky titles coming to the streaming service in October, already existing scary Netflix originals, and other horror films and series that can be found in the Netflix library.
They've also included a category of "slightly spooky" offerings for those who want to get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy the season without necessarily giving themselves a fright.
So, grab a bag of popcorn and your coziest blanket. Here’s all the horror titles coming to Netflix this October.
Oct. 1:
The Shining
Oct. 3:
Truth or Dare
Oct. 4:
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Oct. 5:
Malevolent
Oct. 12:
Apostle
The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell
The Haunting Of Hill House
Oct. 19:
Haunted
Oct. 26:
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Currently streaming on Netflix (if you can't wait until October):
Netflix Originals:
Hold the Dark
The Ritual
1922
Clinical
Ghoul
Cargo
The Babysitter
Before I Wake
Gerald’s Game
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
Ravenous
Train to Busan
Slasher
More movies:
It Follows
The Conjuring
The Witch
Veronica
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
Creep
Hush
Tales of Halloween
Under the Shadow
Oculus
Cabin Fever
Teeth
The Reaping
The Sixth Sense
More TV shows:
The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-7
American Horror Story: Seasons 1-7
Z Nation