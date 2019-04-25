Netflix Responds To Rumors That 'The Office' Will Soon Leave The Streaming Service

(99.5 WYCD) -- Fear not, your favorite Dunder Mifflin workers aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Netflix decided to address rumors that the mega-hit sitcom, "The Office," could be leaving the streaming giant in the days ahead.

"Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 - at least!" Netflix tweeted.

Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least! — Netflix US (@netflix) April 24, 2019

The statement is in response to a new article by the Wall Street Journal, which reports that NBC has begun discussing taking the show back in 2021.

The report also includes data on the viewership behind shows like "The Office," which—as IndieWire points out—currently stands (by an incredible margin, mind you) as the platform's most-streamed program. In second place is fellow NBC property "Friends," while another little network juggernaut by the name of "Seinfeld" is currently busy enjoying presumed domination over on Hulu.

CNBC's Steve Kopack says while some programmers will allow Netflix to continue streaming their shows, it can come at a huge cost, possibly over $100 million or three times the original fee it was licensing the show for. Netflix typically decides on what shows to pay for on a case-by-case basis.

So with that being said, viewers will have to wait and see if Netflix does indeed have to pay up to keep "The Office."

And some advice to Netflix: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, - Wayne Gretzky" - Michael Scott.