New Cedar Point Roller Coaster Holds 10 World Records

Cedar Point is the king of coasters. They maintain that status by constantly creating new coasters that break world records.

MLive reports this season's newest ride, Steel Vengeance, fastest, tallest and longest steel/wood hybrid coaster in the world.

First ride: Aboard Cedar Point's new Steel Vengeance coaster, a "hyper-hybrid" with steel tracks on a wood frame

Steel Vengeance replaces Mean Streak, which gave its last rides in 2016.

The speed is a blazing 74 mph, with a free fall of over 200 feet!

There is constant extreme thrills during the ride that also flips four times and provides what is called a "Twisted Snake Dive."

Video of Riding Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point for the First Time

When Cedar Point opens for the 2018 season on May 5, the roller coaster will set 10 world records for a steel/hybrid coaster, including height (205 ft.), speed (74mph), first drop (200 feet), inversions (4), length (5,740 feet) and duration (2 minutes 30 seconds).

It will also give Cedar Point five more world records including most steel roller coaster track at one amusement park (57,865 feet).

Cedar Point will never be dethroned as the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World."