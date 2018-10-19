New Chris Young Music Coming ‘Sooner Than You Think’

(99.5 WYCD) -- Chris Young is hard at work in the studio, and fans may get to hear new music sooner than expected.

In a recent interview with the Boot, the "Hangin' On" singer hints at his next project.

"I'm just really excited," Young said. "I've been in the studio constantly."

So exactly when can we expect to hear these new tunes?

"It'll be sooner than you think!" he assures.

Young is currently on the road for the majority of 2018 as part of his Losing Sleep World Tour, which will be making a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Nov. 2.

The perk of being a headliner is that Young was able to hand select many of the acts that serve as openers on his tour.

"I've been so lucky to have people like Lanco, Kane Brown, Morgan Evans, Dan + Shay ... There's not much I can say other than, it's been almost perfect," he reflects. "If anything could actually ever be perfect, I'd say it's been this year."