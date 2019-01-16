New Date Announced For Alabama Detroit Concert

(99.5 WYCD) -- A new date has been announced for the Alabama concert that was supposed to take place at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 10.

The iconic country rock band will now bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Detroit venue on Friday, September 13, 2019. The show will start at 7 p.m.

The band canceled the first show due to Randy Owen’s severe back spasms.

All tickets purchased for the original date of Thursday, Jan. 10 will be honored at the newly posted show.

Tickets are still on sale via Ticketmaster.com.