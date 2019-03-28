New Tastes, Treats Await Tigers Fans At Comerica [PICTURES]

(99.5 WYCD) -- Today (March 28) marks the start the MLB season! Not only will the ballpark be buzzing from fans ready for some baseball, but it will also have a delicious smell in the air as teams unveil the newest specialty food items for the new season.

For MLB teams, including YOUR Detroit Tigers, are pulling out all the stops and it seems that the menu items are getting bigger and bigger.

This year, fans can find new items such as a Coney Dog Eggroll (Food Court Midtown location); French Onion Burger (Food Court Corktown location); Al Pastor Dog (Food Court Downtown location); Bahn Mi (Food Court Downtown location), Zeppole (Food Court Midway location); French Onion Topped Fries (Michigan Craft Beer location at Section 101); Loaded Nacho Fries (Sold in the Corner Tap Room); Garden Salad Jars (Available in Grab 'n Go) and Guernsey Ice Cream.

What's new on the menu at Comerica Park?



Well, for starters, the Al Pastor Dog and Bahn Mi. pic.twitter.com/9gwwyWg4K0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 21, 2019

Change it up with the French Onion Fries and French Onion Burger. pic.twitter.com/6PP6QjfuT0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 21, 2019

How about chicken wings or the Coney Dog Egg Roll? pic.twitter.com/z4k9eqmCVF — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 21, 2019

And there are new vegetarian options too!



Try the Beyond Burger or the Topped Falafel. pic.twitter.com/UvBXD231K2 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 21, 2019

Finally, for something sweet, try the Zeppole. pic.twitter.com/bPX3eoJ6x4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 21, 2019

The Tigers aren't the only team going all out with food choices this season. If you're looking to road trip to see the Tigers, here's what new food items you can expect to see at other stadiums around the league.

Last but not least, please allow us to introduce you to the All Day Breakfast Dog, an 18-inch hot dog with hash browns, country gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, hot sauce and green onion.



Because breakfast is the most important meal of the day. #DbacksEats pic.twitter.com/FnXU7nRsTz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 18, 2019

In true Canada style, the @BlueJays are giving us Funnel Cake Poutine w/ deep fried funnel cake fries, ice cream, chocolate, caramel and marshmallow. pic.twitter.com/yg3NgrSmbU — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) March 19, 2019

New this year at Pittsburgh Pirates games - the Pittsburgh Cone; made with kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing all in a waffle cone. #TodayInSports #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/SHr3Jbt5hl — TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) March 19, 2019

The Texas @Rangers Rangers are selling something called The Fowl Pole this season.



It's a single, 2 pound, breaded chicken tender that comes on a bed of waffle fries with ranch & honey dipping sauces.



It comes in its own carrying case. pic.twitter.com/xydBZ75fxY — Tony Joseph (@djxgam1ng) March 21, 2019

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park is set for April 4