ID 88404665 © Arinahabich08 | Dreamstime.com

New Tastes, Treats Await Tigers Fans At Comerica [PICTURES]

March 28, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Today (March 28) marks the start the MLB season! Not only will the ballpark be buzzing from fans ready for some baseball, but it will also have a delicious smell in the air as teams unveil the newest specialty food items for the new season.

For MLB teams, including YOUR Detroit Tigers, are pulling out all the stops and it seems that the menu items are getting bigger and bigger.

This year, fans can find new items such as a Coney Dog Eggroll (Food Court Midtown location); French Onion Burger (Food Court Corktown location); Al Pastor Dog (Food Court Downtown location); Bahn Mi (Food Court Downtown location), Zeppole (Food Court Midway location); French Onion Topped Fries (Michigan Craft Beer location at Section 101); Loaded Nacho Fries (Sold in the Corner Tap Room); Garden Salad Jars (Available in Grab 'n Go) and Guernsey Ice Cream. 

The Tigers aren't the only team going all out with food choices this season.  If you're looking to road trip to see the Tigers, here's what new food items you can expect to see at other stadiums around the league. 

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park is set for April 4

Tags: 
MLB
MLB food
Baseball Food
New Food Items At Tigers Games
Tigers Game Food
Detroit Tigers Food
New Food Items At Comerica Park
Comerica Park Food