The New "Magical Burger" Includes a Rainbow Bun, Banana Ketchup, Marshmallows, and Sprinkles

This is either America's most intriguing or most disgusting burger and we're really not sure which. There's a burger spot in Anaheim, California called Ground House. And they just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger. Here's what it's got:

1. Four burger patties with cheese.

2. A rainbow bagel as the bun.

3. Three aioli sauces, one of which is a Banana ketchup aioli.

4.Colorful Marshmallows.

5. And rainbow sprinkles.

As for how it tastes well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it.