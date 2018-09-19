New Music From Reba Is Coming

(99.5 WYCD) - Reba McEntire fans rejoice! The country superstar is back in the studio, and she's got the photos to prove it.

The fiery country legend teased via Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 18) that's she in the studio recording some new tracks. In three back-to-back photos, we see a pair of headphones sitting on a stool in a studio, a shot of a soundboard with McEntire's name written in red and a look of her from behind as she stands at the mic in a recording booth, headphones covering her ears.

While McEntire gives no indication of what she's recording, she promises that music is on its way, simply writing in the caption, "Back at it in the studio #newmusic #comingsoon."