New Reese's Chocolate Lovers & Peanut Butter Lovers Cups Have More Of Your Favorite Flavor

(99.5 WYCD) -- Calling all Reese's fans—do you prefer the peanut butter or the chocolate part of a Reese's cup? Whether you're more into the sweet chocolate or the salty touch of the peanut butter filling, you will definitely be pleased with the new Reese's Lovers Cups.

This April, Reese's will launch a new limited-time treat dedicated to "Chocolate Lovers" and "Peanut Butter Lovers" alike—each flavor focuses on one of those two particular aspects of the classic Reese's Cup.

Made for those who eat peanut butter straight from the jar, the "Peanut Butter Lovers" version will contain more peanut butter than the original candy. It will also have a visible peanut butter–like top layer and the traditional chocolate on the bottom.

Photo: Hershey's

On the other hand, Reese's fans who favor the chocolate will love the Reese's "Chocolate Lovers" cups. The cups contain a higher proportion of richer and darker milk chocolate and an even thicker chocolate shell, according to a press release.

Photo: Hershey's

Both cups will be available beginning mid-April for a limited time. You can buy them in regular size for a suggested retail price of $1.11 or in a king size for $1.66.