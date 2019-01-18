New Study: Smelling Pizza for 2 Minutes Can Help You Resist it

If you're having trouble with your new years resolutions when it comes to eating healthy, check this out!

It can be tough to resist a slice of pizza when it's right in front of you, but a new study reveals if you just smell it for about two minutes your craving will pass. University of Florida researchers exposed a group of participants to the scent of strawberries, apples, biscuits or pizza. They found those who sniffed the unhealthy options for less than 30 seconds were more likely to want them, but if they sniffed them for more than two minutes, they stopped finding them desirable, and instead craved the fruit.

Really though? Let's put this to the test...

