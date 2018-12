(99.5 WYCD) -- Time to use the magic of Christmas to turn FUN into NUMBERS. A new survey figured out the "formula" for a perfect Christmas and it goes like this:

Waking up at 7:56 A.M.

Four inches of snow outside.

Having one real Christmas tree.

Getting seven presents.

Watching five Christmas movies.

Having as many family members together as possible.

And eating dinner at 2:33 P.M.