New Vending Machine Sells Nothing But Bacon For Just $1

(99.5 WCYD) -- Ohio State University students can easily bring home the bacon thanks to a new vending machine that popped up before the semester’s end.

Courtesy of the Ohio Pork Council, the vending machine is going hog wild for bacon, offering strips and bits for just $1 until Dec. 13.

Located in the Animal Sciences building at the school’s College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, profits from the vending machine will benefit the meat science program, according to the Ohio Pork Council.

Students in the meat science program are also responsible for re-stocking the machines. “The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time,” said Ohio Pork Council's President-Elect Dave Shoup, according to Fox 28 Columbus.