Newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Are Truly Enjoying Their Honeymoon
(99.5 WYCD) We are very jealous of Marren Morris and Ryan Hurd right now.
The pair are honeymooning in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, and based on the photos Morris shared on social media, they're having a geogeous vacation.
Morris shared a photo of herself enjoying an over-ocean view with a Corona in hand, looking as if she doesn't have a care in the world.
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on
Not to be outdone, Hurd put up his own similar shot, captioning it simply, "BEERS."
A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on
Morris has shared a few photos from the pair's March 24 wedding.
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on
Did I boogie back down the aisle with my husband to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”? DUH. ✨---- epic party goddesses: @erin_creighton_ & @catnail venue: @thecordelle officiant/BFF: @keargow dress: custom @cavanaghbaker shoes: @gucci rings: @miskwill hair: @marwaabashir makeup: @moanilee styling: @courtkivela
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on
When your best friend is your officiant and accidentally says “In thickness and in health” and the entire crowd proceeds to lose it. Love you, @keargow ! #InThicknessAndInHealth -- ----
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on
Twenty-seven-year-old Morris and Hurd, 31, met as co-writers when they were both getting their start as songwriters in Nashville.