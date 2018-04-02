Newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Are Truly Enjoying Their Honeymoon

(99.5 WYCD) We are very jealous of Marren Morris and Ryan Hurd right now.

The pair are honeymooning in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, and based on the photos Morris shared on social media, they're having a geogeous vacation.

Morris shared a photo of herself enjoying an over-ocean view with a Corona in hand, looking as if she doesn't have a care in the world.

Not to be outdone, Hurd put up his own similar shot, captioning it simply, "BEERS."

Morris has shared a few photos from the pair's March 24 wedding.

Twenty-seven-year-old Morris and Hurd, 31, met as co-writers when they were both getting their start as songwriters in Nashville.