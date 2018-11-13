Newspaper Accidentally Mixed Up Spike Lee and Stan Lee

(99.5 WYCD) -- As Stan Lee tributes continue to roll in, there is one standing out for all the wrong reasons. A New Zealand newspaper mixed up the comic book legend and film director Spike Lee on its front page.

The Gisborne Herald used a photo of Stan Lee, but misidentified him in print writing: ‘“Characters first, superheroes next: Spike Lee dies at 95.” Director Spike Lee is very much alive at age 61.

The gaffe was quickly shared on Twitter.

There’s something different about Spike Lee but i can’t quite place it -- pic.twitter.com/bjs6fxaHKY — Kenny Williams (@Ohheykenny) November 13, 2018

Stan Lee, who helped create Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, and so many more, passed away Monday in Los Angeles. While his official cause of death has not been revealed, he battled health issues this year. In January, Lee was hospitalized for shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. The following month, he suffered pneumonia.