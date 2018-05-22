Nickelodeon Announces 'Double Dare' Host, Premiere Date

Start mixing the slime!

Nickelodeon announced the premiere date and host for its upcoming Double Dare reboot.

The hit kids' game show will premiere on Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by actress Liza Koshy.

In addition, original host Marc Summers will return to provide "color commentary" on the challenges.

“I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together —those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids,” Summers, who led the show from 1986-1993, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot.”

The news comes a month after Nickelodeon announced it was reviving the show with a 40-episode order.

Double Dare, which became a hit for the network when it premiered in 1986, features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy, physically challenging stunts and, finally, taking part in an obstacle course that includes a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the Double Dare nose.

Watch Nickelodeon's announcement video below.