Nicole Kidman Is a Dog Mom: 'Been Waiting My Whole Life for This!'

By Johnny Lopez

Nicole Kidman has an Oscar, two Emmys, and five Golden Globes, but until now, she has not had a dog of her very own.

The "Big Little Lies" star has revealed she’s become the mother of an adorable pup, according to Us Magazine.

“My first puppy... actually my first dog,” the mother of four captioned an Instagram pic holding her new fur baby in her hands. “Been waiting my whole life for this!”

While Kidman didn’t reveal her new pooch’s name, it looks to be a red poodle.

The new canine is sure to be a welcome addition to Kidman and husband Keith Urban.

The pair, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, share two daughters, 11-year-old Rose, and Faith Margaret, age eight.

The "Eyes Wide Shut" actress also has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 24, and daughter Isabella, 26.

Besides her new cute pet, Kidman has a lot to celebrate as "Big Little Lies" hit a ratings high last week with nearly 2 million viewers tuning in to its original HBO airing at 9pm on Sunday.

On the series, Kidman plays a domestic violence survivor who is fighting for custody of her two children from her mother-in-law, played by Meryl Streep.

While the second season appears to be a success, it doesn’t look very promising that there will be a season three because of the hectic schedule of the show’s A-list stars.

"I love this group of people — I would do anything with them. But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood," HBO President Casey Bloys told TVLine.

"We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman> is doing her next show with us. I just think it’s not realistic."

Besides Kidman and Streep, the series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley.

We’re still keeping our fingers crossed for more from the Monterey 5.