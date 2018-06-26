Nicole Kidman Reveals Secret to Marriage with Keith Urban on their 12th Wedding Anniversary
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 12 years of marriage and continue to be the poster children of #RelationshipGoals.
The couple took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their wedding anniversary with adorable messages for each other.
Kidman shared a video featuring images from the duo’s wedding day, including loving shots of them kissing as well as the church where they said “I do.”
“Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday,” the actress captioned the footage. “I’m a lucky woman ❤ Happy Anniversary Baby.”
While Kidman got sentimental, Urban opted for a silly candid shot.
“12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much,” the 50-year-old country crooner wrote, signing the post with his initials.
Kidman recently revealed her secret to a happy marriage is following one simple rule with Urban.
No texting.
Kidman, who is currently filming the second season of Big Little Lies, told Parade magazine on Monday: "We've never texted."
"We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times," Kidman said. "I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go 'Can you interpret that?' I don’t want that between my lover and I."
The duo married in 2006 and have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.