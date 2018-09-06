"No Bag Policy" In Effect For Patrons Attending Lady Antebellum And Darius Rucker Concert At DTE

(99.5 WYCD) - In order to provide the safest environment possible, there is a “No Bag Policy” in effect for Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker’s “Summer Plays On Tour” with special guest Russell Dickerson at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, September 7.

Large bags, backpacks, purses and totes will NOT be allowed inside the venue. Clutch sized purses/bags measuring 4.5”x6.5” or smaller are allowed. Upon arrival, patrons will pass through a walkthrough security screening and will be advised to return prohibited items to their vehicle before entering the venue.

Other things to know: