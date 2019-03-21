Cadbury's New 'Bunny' Is A Bulldog Named Henri

(99.5 WYCD) -- Move over Cadbury bunny, there's a new Easter commercial star.

Henri, an 18-month-old bulldog from Wilmington, North Carolina, was named the winner of Cadbury's first “Bunny Tryouts.”

He will star with the Cadbury bunny in the brand’s iconic Clucking Bunny commercial.

"We are honored to expand our tradition and welcome Henri as a new character to the commercial," Cadbury spokeswoman Katrina Vatter said in a news release.

More than 4,000 entries of pets donning bunny ears were submitted for the Hershey brand's contest.

Henri will make his debut with the Cadbury bunny in this year’s commercial, which will be released in April, the company said.

Henri was chosen from a group of 20 semifinalists that included dogs, cats, a llama, a goat and a lizard.

As well as getting to star in the commercial, Henri will receive $5,000. Cadbury also will donate $10,000 to the ASPCA.