North Carolina Restaurant Serving Up ‘Tarantula Burger’

April 13, 2018
By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Sometimes you can’t say “nope” enough.

But for whatever reason, one North Carolina restaurant is saying yes to a “tarantula burger.”

Durham's Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving up the dish in celebration of Exotic Meat Month.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If the selected participant eats the entire burger, they’ll get a free t-shirt.

