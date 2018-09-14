North Farmington High School Students Create Hilariously Awesome ID Photos
By Nathan Vicar
(99.5 WYCD) - The kids at North Farmington High School are pretty funny and very creative.
Students gained internet fame last year after seniors posed for ID photos dressed in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities and popular film and TV characters.
This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more.
They shared their creative photos on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19.
Check out some of the best student ID photos:
“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y— kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018
Matt Patricia made an appearance at Picture Day!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/glHP4zbwW8— NF Girls BB (@NFGirlsBB) September 13, 2018
you'll float too-- #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ib9JtT4uin— katy (@katyycangemi) September 13, 2018
Oh dear... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/tk5lwsdn8l— Jonathan Puscas (@JonRider14) September 13, 2018
you got it dude!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LrhCeL99dK— jordyn kravitz (@jordyn_kravitz) September 13, 2018
NEVER SAY NEVER! @justinbieber #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Wuwb5nFrqC— ella george (@ella_sk8s) September 13, 2018
Me? A princess? SHUT UP! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2o6TTMbMZP— SYDNEY GORDON (@sydneyg1) September 13, 2018
Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS— Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018
“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/g0g5bnd3PC— Gwyn Watson (@GwynWatson_) September 13, 2018
Yer a wizard Harry! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/pPbtgvkYPS— Վիկթորիա (@v_boyadjian) September 13, 2018
"Why is the rum always gone"-Julie Shah #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/wnOedQmuFB— natalia camino (@natalia_camc) September 13, 2018
"You made it to senior year?"— Sarah Fish (@sarahfish01) September 13, 2018
"What, like it's hard?" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4kqNVXNFbB
“SO LONG, GAY BOYSSS” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/nSFEvwjLLV— Jarryn Shin (@ShinJarryn) September 13, 2018
THEY CALL IT SCRANTON— Serena Senawi (@serena_senawi) September 13, 2018
WHATTT
THE ELECTRIC CITY!!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rboaiZA7dD
#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5— Alexis Vlada---- (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018
everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8— nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018
“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu— Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018
“Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/qv74dPO7JG— Erik Elwell (@elwell_erik) September 13, 2018
Saving money on insurance is simple, you just gotta go with the FLO! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3IL0BzBMxr— Alli Van (@Alli_Van1) September 13, 2018
I love lamp. #NFID19 #Brick pic.twitter.com/Hnh1trnAgO— dan glasser (@glasser_dan) September 13, 2018
“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” ----#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm— Justin Mayes®-- (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018
When you look at your grades pre-senioritis @WendyWilliams #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/XsG7nDXZVr— jordan (@Jordanmarie_123) September 13, 2018
"We're not worthy!" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LUj3t11srg— Rusty (@erika_rust) September 13, 2018
“we don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4X2fUsaoAp— Lily Kollin (@LilyHarmon36K) September 13, 2018
I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany’s #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B— alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018
“senior year is gonna be finger lickin’ good” - alex #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ke6eVSbdG1— emily (@emilyeahr) September 13, 2018
Senior year? SEATBELTS EVERYONE!!!#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Umn1DxADQB— Erin Sawyer (@Erinsa19) September 13, 2018
When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q— Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018
Ruff, ruff! *quietly panting with fear when thinking about college* #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2JtWtBgjoA— Grace Dwyer (@twcircut) September 13, 2018