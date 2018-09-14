North Farmington High School Students Create Hilariously Awesome ID Photos

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) - The kids at North Farmington High School are pretty funny and very creative.

Students gained internet fame last year after seniors posed for ID photos dressed in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities and popular film and TV characters.

This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more.

They shared their creative photos on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19.

Check out some of the best student ID photos:

“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y — kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018

Matt Patricia made an appearance at Picture Day!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/glHP4zbwW8 — NF Girls BB (@NFGirlsBB) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

THEY CALL IT SCRANTON

WHATTT

THE ELECTRIC CITY!!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rboaiZA7dD — Serena Senawi (@serena_senawi) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada---- (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu — Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018

Saving money on insurance is simple, you just gotta go with the FLO! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/3IL0BzBMxr — Alli Van (@Alli_Van1) September 13, 2018

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” ----#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®-- (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany’s #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B — alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018

When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q — Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018