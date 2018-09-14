Twitter/@sydneyg1

North Farmington High School Students Create Hilariously Awesome ID Photos

September 14, 2018
Categories: 
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) - The kids at North Farmington High School are pretty funny and very creative.

Students gained internet fame last year after seniors posed for ID photos dressed in well-crafted costumes parodying celebrities and popular film and TV characters.

This year, the class of 2019 carried on the tradition and stepped it up even more.

They shared their creative photos on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19. 

Check out some of the best student ID photos:

 

Tags: 
North Farmington High School
North Farmington High School Student IDs
Michigan Student IDs
Farmington High School IDs